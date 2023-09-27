Livingston County Walk to End Alzheimer’s Saturday

September 27, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An annual walk dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support, awareness, and research will take over downtown Howell this weekend.



The Livingston County Walk to End Alzheimer’s is this Saturday and community members are encouraged to join the fight to end the disease. Alzheimer's is the most common form of dementia and causes problems with memory, thinking, and behavior.



The annual walk brings together individuals and teams dedicated to an eventual world without Alzheimer’s. Last year’s local event raised more than $245,000 and included 750 participants.



Though typically held in downtown Brighton, construction required the event to move to downtown Howell this year. The walk will take place along State Street in downtown Howell. Registration is at 9am, with the opening ceremony at 10:30am. The walk follows at 10:45am.



Barb Binkley of Cooper and Binkley Jewelers is the 2023 event chair of the Livingston County Walk to End Alzheimer’s.



Binkley witnessed both of her parents go through the “awful disease”. She said “I was by their side with my family through it all. I walk for my parents and for everyone dealing with Alzheimer’s. From those living with this awful disease, to those caring for loved ones and those remembering the loved one they have lost. I walk for the hope of a cure so that one day other families will never have to face this horrible experience. Please join us on walk day, join us in fundraising and join the mission in helping us put an end to Alzheimer’s”.



Alzheimer’s Association Michigan Chapter President/CEO Jennifer Lepard said they encourage people of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds to help then take the first step toward a world without Alzheimer’s by joining in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.



Lepard noted that “More than 6 million people in the U.S. are living with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, and it is estimated that, this year alone, the disease will cost the country $345 billion. This event helps us provide care and support for the more than 190,000 Michiganders affected by Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, and helps us to fund important research to end this terrible disease.”



The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. In Michigan, the event takes place in more than 20 locations across the state in September and October.



More information about how to donate and register is available in the provided link.