Livingston County Walk To End Alzheimer’s Next Weekend

September 25, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Livingston County Walk to End Alzheimer’s is fast approaching next weekend and donations appear to be down.



It takes place on Saturday, October 4th in downtown Howell at the Livingston County Historical Courthouse off Grand River.



The Alzheimer's Association “Walk to End Alzheimer's” is the world's largest fundraiser for Alzheimer's care, support, and research. The event calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease.



The walk was previously held in downtown Brighton for years but moved to Howell in 2023.



For this year’s walk, there are over 289 participants and 72 teams registered. More than 300 attendees are anticipated during the walk day.



The event features various entertainment, registration at 9am, and the opening ceremony at 10am. The walk commences at 10:30am off State Street and takes place rain or shine.



Family, friends, coworkers of teams are welcome to attend, as is the public.



Donations are still being sought to reach the set fundraising goal of $235,000. Donations were just past the halfway point at 54%, as of late Wednesday night. It’s also not too late for individuals or teams to sign-up.



A link to more information is provided.