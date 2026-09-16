Still Time To Register For Livingston County Walk To End Alzheimer's

September 16, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





“Lace up those sneakers…it’s almost time to walk, smile, connect, and make a difference!”



The 2026 Livingston County Walk to End Alzheimer’s is set Saturday, October 3rd in downtown Howell.



Organizers say there’s still time to get involved for the cause – “Bring your family, friends, coworkers, neighbors—even your favorite four-legged walking buddy—and be part of a morning filled with hope, community, and purpose. Every step we take honors those living with Alzheimer’s, remembers those we’ve lost, supports caregivers, and helps fund the research that brings us closer to treatments—and one day, a cure”.



Volunteer & Alzheimer's Association Advocate Debbie Gauthier shared her story with WHMI:



“My journey with the Alzheimer's Association began over a decade ago following my father's dementia diagnosis. Searching for answers, I stumbled upon Alz.org, which provided crucial resources for my family and opened my eyes to ways I could make a meaningful difference.



Determined to turn my grief into action, I joined the planning committee for my local Walk to End Alzheimer's. Over time, that initial step expanded into broader walk leadership roles and eventually into legislative advocacy. As an Alzheimer's Congressional Team Member, I now meet directly with Senators and State Representatives to champion legislation that supports patients, caregivers, and families facing this disease.



Although my father lost his battle in 2024, his legacy drives me forward because there is still so much vital work left to do. Anyone can make an impact, and our community desperately needs more voices. Please consider joining me in this cause”.



Gauthier further highlighted that the Alzheimer’s Association offers a completely free 24/7 helpline that is staffed by experts who provide confidential support to caregivers, those facing the disease, families, or anyone with questions about it.



For the walk, Gauthier said it is very family-friendly and typically averages around 400 to 500 participants – with pets welcome.



Those interested can register up to the day of - although earlier is encouraged. Gauthier said there’s no fee to join as a participant but there is a minimum $100 fundraising goal per individual if they want to secure an event t-shirt.



The Walk to End Alzheimer’s will kick off at the Livingston County Historical Courthouse in downtown Howell on October 3rd. Registration is at 9am, followed by a 10am ceremony, and then the walk at 10:30am.



Complete details are available in the provided link.