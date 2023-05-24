Discounted Registration For New 9/11 5K During Holiday Weekend

May 24, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Discounted registration is being offered during the holiday weekend for a new 5K run/walk honoring the first responders and heroes of September 11th.



Livingston County Veteran Services, Howell Recreation, and local first responders are partnering to host the first annual 9/11 Never Forget 5K Trail Run/Walk on September 16th at Fillmore County Park off McClements Road in Genoa Township. The event recognizes the tragic events of September 11th, honors lives lost, and the military veterans and first responders who went into harm’s way as a result of the attack.



Those who register between Friday 5/26 at 12:01am to Monday 5/29 at 11:59pm can use the code 5OFF to receive $5 off. Registering prior to August 11th guarantees each participant a t-shirt and die cast finisher’s medal (similar to picture).



A portion of the proceeds will go back to Livingston County Parks for improvements for residents to enjoy.



Food trucks will be on site day of the race and raffle tickets will also be on sale during packet pick-up and the day of the race to win additional prizes. Volunteers are still needed, as well as sponsorships.



Details are available in the attached release and a link to register is provided.