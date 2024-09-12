2nd Annual 9/11 “Never Forget 5K Trail Run/Walk" Saturday

September 12, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County Veteran Services, First Responders, and Howell Recreation present the second annual 9/11 “Never Forget 5K Trail Run/Walk” this weekend.



The 2nd annual event takes place this Saturday at 9am at Fillmore County Park off McClements Road in Genoa Township.



The event remembers those who lost their lives that day, as well as military veterans and first responders who went into harm’s way as a result of the attack.



Joseph McKinney with Livingston County Veterans Services joined WHMI’s Mike Scott on Wednesday. He said they wanted to create an event to bring together veterans and first responders, and what better than to “take a tragic event and make something beautiful out of it”.



McKinney said this year’s event will benefit the Livingston County First Responders Benevolent Fund, to give back to first responders in the county.



Interested participants can still sign-up and volunteers are also still needed. Those links are provided.