Livingston Vet Fest Set For August 10th

June 17, 2019

An event geared toward veterans, military and their families is coming to Livingston County this summer.



Vet Fest 2019 is a free, family-oriented event that will take place on Saturday, August 10th at Cleary University in Genoa Township. The event brings veterans and their loved ones together with other military/veteran families for fellowship and fun, but also as a way to spread the word about an abundance of resources and benefits that are available to them.



This year’s Vet Fest will include over 40 resource tables, free food, live music and kid’s activities, as well as military and first responder vehicles on display. Military members and veterans will also have chances to win prizes, like kayaks.



Joe Riker and Josh Parish, local Iraq combat veterans and the organizers of Livingston Vet Fest, tell WHMI the event is sponsored by area organizations and businesses “as a way to say thank you to the men and woman who raised their right hand and swore an oath to this nation”. Riker and Parish report last year’s event brought in about 1,700 veterans and their families, making it one of the largest veteran events in the state, if not the largest. Event organizers say sponsors are still being sought in hopes of making this year’s Vet Fest even bigger than last year’s.