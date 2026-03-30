Livingston County United Way Women United To Host “Power Of The Purse”

March 30, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Livingston County United Way’s Women United will host its highly anticipated purse garage sale showcasing both affordable and high-end luxury purses next week and tickets are still available.



“Power of the Purse” is set Tuesday, April 7th from 5 to 7pm with Co-host Citizens/Hanover Insurance, located at 808 Highlander Way in Howell.



The “exciting and impactful event” brings the community together for an evening of connection, philanthropy, and fun in support of the Great Start Livingston Collaboration’s Help Me Grow program.



The program serves families with children ages birth to five by providing free developmental screenings, parenting resources, and access to specialized services. Its mission is to promote early literacy, healthy development, and overall well-being so that children and families can thrive.



Attendees can look forward to:



-70 silent auction items featuring affordable luxury purses

-A live auction showcasing select high-end designer handbags

-A large “garage sale” of gently loved purses, offering stylish finds at accessible prices

-Open bar (beer, wine, and seltzers)

-Appetizers, charcuterie, & desserts



Livingston County United Way Executive Director Carrie Newstead said “We are thrilled to bring this event to the community and to support such a meaningful cause. When we heard that Great Start funding received 100% cut, we knew we needed to save it in our community. Unfortunately, many other counties lost their collaboration. We feel strongly that if we invest in early childhood development, we are investing in the strength and success of our entire community.”



Guests are encouraged to arrive promptly at 5pm to enjoy the full experience.



For more information about the event or to get involved, contact Livingston County United Way at www.lcunitedway.org or contact Carrie Newstead at 810.494.3000 or cnewstead@lcunitedway.org.



A flyer is attached.