United Way To Host “Spirit of the Community” Annual Meeting

February 12, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com



The Livingston County United Way will host its “Spirit of the Community” Annual Meeting and breakfast event next month.



Katie Pikkarainen, the current United Way Board President, will host the meeting that will celebrate the efforts of the many businesses, community partners, agencies, and programs, that made impactful changes in the lives of many people in the community. Strategic partnerships and collaborations will also be highlighted in a fun, audience-engaging program.



Special volunteer recognitions will take place at the meeting as well, presented to local individuals, businesses, and youth organizations for their outstanding service to the community.



The “Spirit of the Community” Annual Meeting will include a full buffet breakfast and takes place on Wednesday, March 6th from 7:30am to 9am at Crystal Gardens Banquet Center.



Tickets are $28 and the deadline to register is February 21st.



Reservations can be made at www.lcunitedway.org, by calling 810-494-3000 or emailing lcuw@lcunitedway.org.