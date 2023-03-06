United Way’s Annual “Spirit of the Community” Wednesday

March 6, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Livingston County United Way will be celebrating its “Spirit of the Community” event and annual meeting this week.



Last year’s event had over 200 participants that enjoyed a fun celebration with the community over breakfast. This year’s host is Jeff Blagg, the Pastor at SonRise Church and current United Way Board President.



Each year the event offers a time to celebrate Livingston County and how collaboration and partnership strengthens the community. The program aims to remind everyone of how together they can make change in their hometowns.



Also at the event, the 2022 Volunteer of the Year Awards will be presented to local individuals, businesses and youth organizations for their outstanding service to the community in leadership, compassion, and volunteerism. Officials say it’s inspiring to see the number of people who went above and beyond during the last year and every year.



This year’s Spirit of the Community Annual Meeting will take place on Wednesday morning at Crystal Gardens Banquet Center in Genoa Township.