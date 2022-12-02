Livingston County United Way's Matching Monday Monday

December 2, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An annual event that gives area residents a chance to maximize their holiday giving while helping community members in need is right around the corner.



The Livingston County United Way’s Matching Money Monday is set for this coming Monday, December 5th. It is the single largest one-day fundraiser in Livingston County and this year’s event is said to be more important than ever as many are struggling and in need of assistance with food, shelter, and utilities. Many are also really feeling the impacts of inflation.



All donations received Monday will be matched, dollar for dollar, up to the total funds available thanks to generous sponsors and community partners.



United Way Development & Marketing Director Nicole Mandziuk told WHMI there are huge needs in the community and the focus is on basic needs and things that working families are struggling with to help bridge the gap and get them back to a stronger position.



Through the United Way’s annual campaign this past year, Mandziuk says they have been able to fund 47 of the most critical programs in the county and each are still reporting struggles and financial strain since the pandemic. Now with inflation, she says they expect the gap in the need to grow so this will be a very important year for Matching Money Monday.



Donations can be made online at www.lcunitedway.org, by phone at 810-494-3000, or be dropped off directly at the Livingston County United Way’s office at 2980 Dorr Road in Genoa Township anytime between 8am and 7pm. Community members are invited come in for cookies and cocoa or drive up and receive individually wrapped cookies.



The United Way will also be celebrating the retirement of longtime Finance Director Mary Nye as this will be her last time participating in Matching Money Monday as an employee. Mandziuk says Nye is retiring after 34 years of serving the community and she’s their “United Way historian”. Manziuk says they want to give everyone an opportunity to celebrate her retirement and they hope to have a lot of visitors.



More information is available in the attached release and provided link. Mandziuk will also be a guest on WHMI's Viewpoint program this Sunday morning at 8:30.