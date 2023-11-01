Livingston County United Way Names New Executive Director

November 1, 2023

news@whmi.com





The Livingston County United Way has named a new executive director.



The Board of Directors announced the hiring of Patricia Sliter, who officially joined the team on October 25th. She replaces Mark Robinson, who has served as the Interim Executive Director since June.



LCUW Board President Katie Pikkarainen said the organization received over 120 applications for the position, with many qualified candidates coming forward. She said their search team did their due diligence and put a lot of time and energy into finding the right person for the position.



Sliter comes to the United Way with years of experience in both corporate and non-profit work. Officials say she has a strong development and fundraising background and has built solid relationships that helped grow and expand the organizations she previously worked with. Sliter also had her own consulting business, where she aided startup firms in developing brand awareness, formulating business strategies, and implementing strategic plans.



Sliter said “The knowledge and expertise gained throughout my professional career, combined with an even greater commitment to community service, has allowed me to achieve a profound balance in my life. My ability to identify opportunities, build strategic partnerships, cultivate collaborative teams, and leverage resources has been the cornerstone of my professional journey. I am excited for the opportunity to lead Livingston County United Way. My door is always open”.