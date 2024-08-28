Livingston County United Way Executive Director Resigns

August 28, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A search will be getting underway soon for a new executive director at the Livingston County United Way.



The non-profit announced that Patricia Sliter, pictured, recently resigned from her position. Officials said “Her efforts in navigating many of changes that have been implemented over the past nine months are appreciated and the Board of Directors and staff wish her well in her future endeavors”. Sliter, of Fowlerville, came on board last November.



A press release states the Livingston County United Way still maintains a talented staff that will be working with the Board of Directors in the coming months to strategically move forward with the same continued success in providing support and funding for its partner agencies throughout Livingston County.



Board President Katie Pikkarainen told WHMI they’ll be starting a search in the next couple of weeks and still have their great team helping them to move forward – adding their committed team and board are working hand in hand on their 2024 campaign.



Pikkarainen said the campaign is currently underway and they’re very excited for the next couple of months and things to come - including planning ahead and anticipating the needs of the community and are hoping for a successful season.



More information on the campaign is available on the United Way website. That link is provided.