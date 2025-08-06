Livingston County United Way Hosts 23rd Annual Day Of Caring

August 6, 2025

Around 850 volunteers spanned out across Livingston County for Wednesday’s 23rd Annual Day of Caring.



Hosted by the Livingston County United Way, it’s the largest single-day community service event in the county.



Executive Director Carrie Newstead told WHMI that volunteers were out working on 79 projects that will make a huge difference to those in need. A number of non-profits were out doing jobs like painting at Gleaners Community Food Bank and Youth Connection, packing food at Salvation Army, and “our largest project ever that Brighton Rotary will be taking on….and build a shelter, and fencing in a pen at Horses Haven in Howell”.



A big luncheon was held in the afternoon for volunteers, sponsors and others.



WHMI News caught up with Hanover Citizens Insurance, pictured, which had volunteers working at a project site off Highland Road/M-59 to clean up and weed around the outside of the home of a veteran with limited abilities.



Assistant Vice President of Community Relations Kimberly Salmon commented they’re one of the major event sponsors and have been involved in Day of Caring for a very long time – saying it’s an “organization that does so much for the community and supports and aligns with our values”. Salmon said they had sessions in the morning, afternoon, or all day – with volunteers all over. She said they had over 100 employees come out to support community members and service projects, including assembling 300 bags for an organization called “Developing Kids”.



Meanwhile, Newstead credited committee members and leaders, “the sponsors who all just stepped up and wanted to help without hesitation. The volunteers who get to make a huge impact and difference in someone’s life. And the recipients that are beyond grateful for the help”.



More photos from project sites are available on the United Way Facebook page. That link is provided.