United Way Awards $600,000 To Local Programs & Coalitions

June 3, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Livingston County United Way says it’s grateful for all of the community support that allowed the non-profit to support 30 partners with grant funding.



Every year the United Way staff, Board of Directors, donors, sponsors, and volunteers work together in a collective effort to positively change lives in the community.



The Livingston County United Way’s mission is to reinvest time, money, and resources into ensuring the County has thriving families, successful youth, and that the health and wellness of all individuals in the community are met. Officials say those who support that mission ensures that the struggling “ALICE” (Asset-Limited, Income-Constrained, Employed) individuals and families in the community get assistance that is greatly needed.



The United Way invests donations where the needs are the most pressing and impact is greatest. It says it’s proud of the support garnered this past year from corporations, private citizens, local businesses, organizations, and their employees that support their cause.



Local support has allowed the organization to continue to assist over thirty programs, coalitions, and local partners within the county. All are held to high standards of fiscal responsibility and accountability of outcomes, while ensuring services are not duplicated.



Given the economic climate; the United Way says it - like many local not-for-profits - has faced a unique and challenging year around fundraising. However, with the support of donors, it was be able to fund over $600,000 this upcoming year towards local programs and coalitions. Officials say the funding is essential to many partner organizations to keep the services necessary to ensure Livingston County remains a wonderful place to work and live.



Staff and the Board of Directors expressed how grateful they are for all of the support, saying they strive to be adaptable to change and always plan for long-term sustainability of the services provided to the community.