Livingston County United Way Matching Money Monday December 8th

December 2, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Livingston County United Way’s 18th annual "Matching Money Monday" is fast approaching next week.



The one-day fundraising challenge on Monday, December 8th is made possible with the generous support of community sponsors and aimed at providing critical services to local families in need.



The United Way says every dollar raised during the event will go further, thanks to the matching contributions, ensuring that struggling families receive essential help during challenging times.



Since MMM’s inception in 2008, the non-profit says it has directly invested over $5 (M) million into important local programs from the event.



LCUW Executive Director Carrie Newstead emphasized the growing challenges faced by local families stating: “The number of struggling, working families in Livingston County is greater than ever. Over the past year, we’ve seen many of our people working harder, yet not getting ahead due to increased costs of groceries, gas, utilities, and more. Livingston County United Way focuses our efforts to support our families who are ALICE – Asset-Limited, Income-Constrained, and Employed. The most recent ALICE report shared that 28% of our families are now living just above poverty level, or in poverty. Contributing to MMM means making a tangible difference in the lives of neighbors in need.”





Drop-off locations throughout Livingston County for Monday, December 8th include:



-Brighton – Livingston County United Way, Hungry Howie’s

-Fenton – Hungry Howie’s

-Fowlerville – Katie Pikkarainen State Farm, Hungry Howie’s

-Hamburg/Lakeland – Hungry Howie’s

-Hartland – Hartland Insurance Agency, Hungry Howie’s

-Howell – Howell Area Chamber of Commerce, Hungry Howie’s

-South Lyon – Hungry Howie’s

-Whitmore Lake – Hungry Howie’s



Hungry Howie’s is donating coupons for one free flavored crust pizza for any donation of $50 or more.



The United Way said it would like to thank its Platinum Sponsor, Ted & Jane Von Voigtlander Foundation; Gold Sponsors Bee Rex Apiary and Anonymous; Silver Sponsor Griffith Realty; and Bronze Sponsors Rotary Club of Howell, Wilson Marine, Bob Maxey Ford, Lake Trust Credit Union and Hartland Insurance Agency.



Leading up to Monday’s big day, the United Way will also be collecting snacks from now until December 8th for the Education Project through LESA to benefit homeless students.



For more information, visit the provided links.