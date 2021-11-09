Livingston Undersheriff Resigns Following Drunk Driving Arrest

November 9, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





The second-in-charge at the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has resigned following a drunken-driving arrest.



Undersheriff Jeff Warder resigned his position on Saturday following his arrest by Michigan State Police from the Brighton Post on suspicion of driving under the influence.



According to Sheriff Mike Murphy, Warder was pulled over by a trooper on October 26th. As a courtesy, he was lodged in the Shiawassee County Jail until he posted bond the following day. Murphy says that Warder was placed on administrative leave on November 1st and then tendered his resignation on the 6th, which he regretfully accepted.



"It's unfortunate. Jeff did a lot of good for our office, but I guess it's important to note that this was handled just like any other internal investigation," said Murphy. "We've got a procedure, a protocol, that we follow and that's exactly what was done in this particular case."



Warder had been the Undersheriff since Murphy was elected in 2016, having previously served as deputy chief for the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office.