Annual Rosa Parks Transit Equity Day Breakfast & Community Conversation

February 2, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The 5th Annual Livingston County Rosa Parks Transit Equity Day Breakfast and Community Conversation is set this week.



The Livingston County Transportation Coalition invites residents, community leaders, organizations, transportation workers, riders of public transportation, businesses, and elected officials to attend. The event takes place this Wednesday, February 4th from 8am to 9:30am at Cleary University in Genoa Township.



The free breakfast event will feature the Liv.Well Community Conversation Series - presented in partnership with Trinity Health Livingston and the Livingston County Health Department - and “is designed to bring people together for a respectful, solutions-focused discussion on public transportation needs in Livingston County”.





The purpose of the event is said to be two-fold:



-to celebrate the progress already made in expanding transportation access across the county, and

-to gather community input that can help guide fiscally responsible, locally driven solutions to meet the growing demand for public transportation.



Coalition representatives commented “As Livingston County continues to grow and change, transportation access affects workforce participation, healthcare access, and quality of life. We need voices from across the community—residents, service providers, businesses, and local leaders—to help identify practical, responsible ways to move forward.”



The event will include:

-A welcome address from Cleary University, event sponsor

-A Keynote Address

-The State of LETS Transportation presentation

-A special video from LETS Public Transportation

-Recognition of Villages, Cities, and Townships that passed proclamations commemorating Rosa Parks Transit Equity Day

-The Liv.Well Community Conversation, providing an opportunity for open dialogue and community feedback.



The Coalition emphasizes that the event is not about mandates or pre-determined outcomes. Instead, it is an opportunity to listen, share experiences, and collect meaningful input that can inform future planning efforts while respecting local priorities, accountability, and budget realities.



Livingston County Rosa Parks Transit Equity Day Committee Chair Mark Hymes told WHMI the Coalition’s goal is to expand public transportation, but also active mobility in the county.



Hymes said LETS does an awesome job but demand is increasing, and there could be more service and expanded hours if there was proper funding. He also highlighted other services that help get area people around with pick up and drop off locations in Livingston County.



Those include the People’s Express based in Whitmore Lake, the Western-Washtenaw Area Value Express or WAVE, and Michigan Flyer which now has a new stop at the park-n-ride in Whitmore Lake.



Hymes noted the 2019 Livingston County Transit Master Plan is also in the process of being updated and the Coalition is working with the county to include language for expanding public transportation in the new plan.



The Livingston County Transportation Coalition encourages anyone who uses public transportation, supports local workforce development, values community independence, or has an interest in the future of mobility in Livingston County to attend.



Registration for Wednesday’s event is preferred. That link is provided. An event flyer is also attached.