Livingston County Named 2022 Top Workplace

January 7, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County says a recent workplace award is a “badge of honor” and it’s “honored to be included in the prestigious list”.



The County was among the 2022 Top Workplaces named by the Detroit Free Press. The awards are based solely on employee feedback.



With over 700 employees serving within 18 departments, 5 elected offices, and 5 Courts, Livingston County's top priority is said to be providing effective and efficient services that improve the quality of life for all residents.



A press release states Livingston County is honored to provide a culture that values its people and amplifies their talents.



County Administrator Nathan Burd said earning the Top Workplaces award is a great accomplishment. He says they’re fortunate to have so many dedicated public servants who truly care about the people they serve and their colleagues.



Winners of the “Top Workplaces” designation were determined through the results of an anonymous employee engagement survey compiled by research firm Energage. The survey analyzes job satisfaction and engagement of employees along with the values and organizational health of the company.



Burd said the recognition is the result of ongoing efforts from the Board of Commissioners, elected officials, departments, and employees that all work together to make Livingston County a great place to establish a career. He added they’re very appreciative of staff and hope this distinction will cause others to consider the many great career opportunities that are available.



Current job opportunities in Livingston County can be viewed through the provided link.