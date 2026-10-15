Livingston GOP to Host Get Out the Vote! Event Saturday

October 15, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Livingston County GOP is hosting a Get Out the Vote! event this Saturday on the lawn of the Historic Courthouse in downtown Howell.



"We are going to have candidates, tables. We're going to have candidate information. We're going to have signs. We're going to be signing people up to vote. We're going to have ballot applications to hand out, if they want to sign up at the clerk's office, that's fine. If they want to sign up online, we'll have a computer there," says Party Chairwoman Deb Drick.



Drick says her phone has been ringing off the hook with voters seeking more information on down ballot races.



"(Michigan) Supreme Court judges. Who are the local judge candidates? Who are the school board candidates? They want to know about the proposals. They want to know the library boards. Those are all questions that are not easily discerned by looking and checking your party boxes and having everyone covered. There's a whole second page," she said.



Saturday's event runs from 11 am until 6 pm. Any campaign interested in setting up a table can email: Chair@LivingstonRepublicans.com.



More voter information is linked below.