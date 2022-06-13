Livingston Sunrise Rotary To Dedicate "Peace Pole" At LESA

June 13, 2022

Community members are invited to an event on Friday in which a peace pole will be dedicated in recognition of a rotary member and the common desire for peace in the world.



The Livingston Sunrise Rotary Club will install a Peace Pole, the most prominent international symbol and monument to peace, at the Livingston Educational Services Agency.



The peace pole is being dedicated in honor of Livingston Sunrise Rotary member and current Rotary 6380 District Governor, Brenda K. “WooWoo” Tipton, for her outstanding service to Rotary and the community.



The community is invited to join Rotary Club members and guests in dedicating the peace pole.



A press release states the Livingston County community will stand with over 250,000 Peace Poles throughout the world, which are all inscribed with the message “May Peace Prevail on Earth” to demonstrate a commitment to peace and remind people to think, speak and act in a spirit of peace.



The Livingston Sunrise Rotary Club is one of over 46,000 clubs around the world inspired by Rotary International to collective action and community engagement for world peace as well as future peacebuilders – children.



Officials commented how fitting it is that the new Peace Pole will be “planted” at the center of learning.



Club President Jamie Nicholson said “So many of our Club members and friends throughout the community are deeply concerned with the unrest in the world. This dedication is a welcome and important opportunity to promote peace in the world and peace in our hearts.”



The dedication ceremony will take place at 8am near the main entrance of the LESA building at 1425 West Grand River in Howell, rain or shine. No RSVP is required.



More information about Livingston Sunrise Rotary Club is available in the provided link.