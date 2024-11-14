Livingston Hunger Council Gets $15K Boost From Local Club

November 14, 2024

A generous donation will help local families facing food insecurity.



At a recent meeting of the Livingston Sunrise Rotary Club, a check was presented to the Livingston Hunger Council for $15,725.84.



The funds were raised from Livingston Sunrise Rotary’s Annual Hungry Duck Run, which works to raise awareness about local hunger needs. Representatives from Livingston Hunger Council and Livingston County United Way were on hand to accept the check to support food initiatives for local families experiencing food emergencies.



Livingston Sunrise Rotary Club President Dianne McCormick said “Service above self is our motto and our Club is committed to helping those less fortunate in our community. We appreciate all the good work that is done by the Livingston Hunger Council to address food gaps and the hunger needs of our local families.”



The Livingston Hunger Council is a collaborative body made up of a cross-section of the community dedicated to ending hunger in Livingston County. The Council is made up of government agencies, non-profits, local businesses, and private citizens “who have committed to making the community a place where everyone has access to the nutritious food they need, when they need it”.



The Michigan Blueprint to End Hunger, a study released by the Food Bank Council in 2007, identified a 51% gap (5 million meals) in Livingston County – in food available to local families living in poverty. As a result of this study, the Livingston Hunger Council was formed to address these critical food gaps.



In December 2009 committees were formed, and the first year’s goal was set – an additional 3.5 million meals by 2010 year-end, with 1.5 million of those meals as a direct result of the Council’s activities.



Through the evolution of the Livingston Hunger Council, many new initiatives have been developed to address specific gap areas. Some include the Summer Lunch Bunch program, Community Gardens, Food Pantry Network, Fresh Produce Carts, Homebound Meal Delivery to Seniors, and more.



While Livingston County was recognized in 2013 as the “first hunger-free community in the state”, the work continues on a day-to-day basis. Through strategic planning and collaborations, the community continues to come together to address the unmet food needs for struggling local families.



Human Services Collaborative Body’s Community Collaborative Planner Amy Johnston said “The contribution from Livingston Sunrise Rotary Club will help to make a great impact on many families who are struggling. With the holiday season approaching, the timing of this gift couldn’t be better. We appreciate all the efforts of the Livingston Sunrise Rotary Club members and all they do for the community.”