Local Workgroup Offers Tips & Resources For Sober Celebrating

December 30, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local workgroup is offering resources for sober celebrating and tips for the end-of-year holidays.



The Substance Use Disorder Treatment and Prevention workgroup of the Human Services Collaborative Body has resources specific to Livingston County. The workgroup is a partnership of local substance use agencies who work together to create a continuum of services and supports for people experiencing addiction through recovery.



It says “The holiday season is a time for fun and celebration, but it can be hard for people who are trying to stay sober. Parties may have alcohol or drugs, which can make people feel anxious, lonely, or stressed. That can be especially tough for someone who is celebrating their first holiday season in recovery”.



A survey by the American Addiction Center found that 94% of people in recovery felt stressed during the holidays. That stress often comes from the pressure to meet holiday expectations, which can be overwhelming.



Local officials say it’s important to recognize stress and find ways to cope.



Joining supportive groups and participating in fun, sober activities can help create a sense of community for individuals in recovery. The Substance Use Disorder Treatment and Prevention Workgroup (HSCB) has put together a calendar of sober events and meetings in Livingston County. The events are intended to connect people who are in recovery during the holiday season in a positive and supportive way.



Officials say having a trusted support network is also important for anyone in recovery. That network can include family, friends, peer supports, or support groups. Here are a few ways they can help:



-Family Support: Families can give emotional support and encouragement. They can listen, understand problems, and help individuals in recovery feel more stable and comfortable.



-Friends: Good friends can spend time with each other in places where no drugs or alcohol are involved. Friends can come together to do fun activities that help support their friend in recovery stay sober.



-Peer Supports: Peer supports know what individuals in recovery are going through and can give advice, share their own stories, and motivate individuals in recovery to keep going.



-Support Groups: Groups like Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) or Narcotics Anonymous (NA) connect others who are facing similar challenges. These groups provide a safe place to talk and learn from each other.



Officials added the holiday season can bring about a wide range of emotions for anyone but “Remember, no one is alone, and there is support available within the community to help individuals thrive during this special time of year”.



The calendar of events and meetings is attached. More resources, including a Recovery in Livingston County Fact Sheet and Substance Use Disorder and Mental Health Resource Guide, can be accessed in the provided link.



Photo Credit: Scottsdale Recovery