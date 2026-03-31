Spring Weight Restrictions Lifted In Livingston County

March 31, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Spring weight restrictions are being lifted locally.



Effective at 7am this Wednesday, April 1st, the springtime weight restrictions on Livingston County roads will be lifted.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that Single Move Permits for oversize and overweight loads will be allowed.



Annual Transportation Permits will be valid for overweight loads.



For additional information, contact the LCRC office at (517) 546-4250.