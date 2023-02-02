LCSO To Participate In Charity Basketball Fundraiser

February 2, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office will take to the hardwood against Special Ministries for a local non-profit basketball fundraiser.



Special Ministries is affiliated with Livingston County Catholic Charities. They provide opportunities such as recreational events, cooking classes, and financial education, for those with cognitive and physical disabilities.



The game will take place Saturday, February 18th from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Oceola Community Center.



The event will feature half time competitions with prizes and snacks for purchase. Tickets are $5 at the door and children under 3 are free.