Motorist Sideswipes Sheriff’s Vehicle At Rollover Crash Scene

March 17, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A motorist side-swiped a Livingston County Sheriff’s vehicle that was responding to an early morning crash in Marion Township.



Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office responded around 6:20am Tuesday to a request from Michigan State Police at the scene of a rollover crash on I-96 near Pinckney Road (D-19).



A release states the first arriving deputy positioned his patrol vehicle in the left lane of I-96 to create a barrier protecting first responders working the scene. Shortly after, a 2015 Ford F-250 driven by a 69-year-old Fowlerville resident sideswiped the parked patrol vehicle.



No injuries to deputies or other first responders were reported from the secondary crash. The driver of the F-250 was cited for careless driving.



The driver of the original rollover crash was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



The Livingston County Sheriff's Office reminds all motorists: “When approaching any vehicle displaying flashing emergency lights on the roadway, please reduce your speed and remain alert to emergency personnel and other vehicles around you”.



Video of the incident is available on the WHMI News Facebook page. Link is provided.