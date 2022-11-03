Sheriff's Office Seeks To Identify Suspects In Multiple Larcenies

November 3, 2022

Public assistance is being sought in identifying those responsible for various larcenies and other incidents in Hartland Township.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Larceny from Auto and Destruction of Property incidents in subdivisions near M-59 and Cullen Road.

The suspects are alleged to have stolen various items and then fled in vehicles.



The Sheriff’s Office has released images of the suspects and vehicles believed to be involved.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Marc King at the Sheriff’s Office at 517-546-2440 ext. 4335.