Cable Guardrails Prevent Tragedy On US-23

February 25, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Cable guardrails prevented a potential tragedy on a local freeway this week.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reported that the incident happened around 8:15am on Tuesday morning when deputies received got an alert about a car traveling northbound on US-23 near I-96 that had fled from Ann Arbor Police.



The driver, a 28-year-old female from Farmington Hills, was said to be suffering from a mental health crisis and had originally been in Ann Arbor where she escaped Paramedics and nearly struck them with her vehicle.



A Livingston Sheriff’s Deputy on patrol located the woman’s vehicle and attempted to stop her to check on her welfare, but she fled northbound into Brighton Township.



The Office says after she crossed the median and struck the cable guide wires, she fled on foot into oncoming traffic where she was taken into custody by the Deputy and officers with the Green Oak Township Police Department.



The Office said the incident was one example of how guard wires along the highway make a difference. The driver was transported to a hospital for mental health treatment.



