Livingston's Sheriff Urges Support For Addiction Recovery Event

January 29, 2020

Livingston County’s top cop is throwing his support behind a local nonprofit in its mission to support women seeking long term treatment from addiction.



The Amber Reineck House is dedicated to provide housing and treatment services for those seeking long term recovery. Courtney Atsalakis of Pinckney began the organization in memory of her sister Amber Reineck, who died of a heroin overdose in December of 2015 at the age of 33. The group’s 3rd annual fundraising gala is set for Saturday, February 29th, at Crystal Gardens Banquet Center in Genoa Township. All proceeds from the Gala will help to establish recovery housing, provide substance use education and outreach in the community.



Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy recently released a Facebook video in support of the event and said it's an issue that touches just about everyone. "Courtney has made it her passion to not let her sister's death be in vain. Her goal is to open an Amber Reineck House here in Livingston County, specific to women suffering from addiction, who are in recovery. (It's) much needed in the county. I don't think there's too many people out there that can't relate to some sort of addiction in their family."



Tickets to the Amber Reineck House Gala include dinner, live entertainment, raffles and the chance to hear guest speakers discuss issues pertaining to substance use disorder and the local community’s needs. The event runs from 6 to 11pm, with doors opening at 5:30pm. Details can be found by Clicking Here. (JK)