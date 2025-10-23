Livingston County Sheriff's Office Welcomes Newest Member

October 23, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Some PAWSitive news to report: The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming its newest, four-legged member.



Teddy is a community therapy dog donated by 4 Pawz Strong. It’s “a non-profit dedicated to placing therapy dogs in schools, law enforcement, hospitals, businesses, and community spaces so that more people can experience the comfort, connection, and unconditional love these amazing dogs bring”.



The Sheriff’s Office will officially welcome Teddy with a Ribbon Cutting Celebration on Monday, November 3rd. It will take place at the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office off Highlander Way at noon.



The Office said “We are so proud to have Teddy serving our community and can’t wait for you to meet him”!



