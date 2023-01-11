Suspects Sought In Stolen Vehicle Chase

January 11, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Suspects are being sought in connection with another police pursuit involving stolen vehicles.



At around 3am Tuesday, a deputy with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office observed two vehicles, a black Dodge pickup and a white Jeep Wrangler, traveling at a high rate of speed on westbound I-96. A registration check on the Jeep revealed that it was reported stolen out of Southfield.



The deputy attempted to stop the vehicles but they continued increasing their speeds and passing each other. The vehicles exited I-96 at Fowlerville Road and traveled north, taking side streets until they reached Grand River before heading back east toward Howell. The vehicles then re-entered I-96 at Highland Road and exited at Pinckney Road heading north into the City, where units from the Howell Police Department joined the pursuit.



The vehicles were lost after crossing the railroad tracks on Michigan Ave, north of Mason Road. Shortly after, Central Dispatch received a call from a citizen who observed multiple people running down Braeview Drive. Howell units responded to the area and located the Dodge Ram pickup running with the doors open. The Dodge pickup was also reported stolen.



A perimeter was set up and a Sheriff's Office K-9 team was deployed in an attempt to locate the suspects. An exhaustive search of the area was conducted but the suspects were not located.



The incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office.



The Sheriff's Office was assisted on scene by Howell City Police, Michigan State Police, and Hamburg Township Police.