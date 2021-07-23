Sheriff's Office Applying For Traffic Enforcement Grant Funds

July 23, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is pursuing some funding as part of a grant program that allows for stepped-up patrols and traffic enforcement.



Sheriff Mike Murphy was before a committee of the Livingston County Board of Commissioners at a recent meeting seeking approval to apply for the grant funds through the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning. The county would receive up to $32,119 in reimbursement funds for a period from October 1st through September 30th, 2022 through the 2022 State Traffic Enforcement Grant.



The main purpose of the program is to increase traffic enforcement within the county, thereby reducing the number of traffic-related incidents. Participation allows the Sheriff’s Office to focus specifically on impaired driving, distracted driving and seat belt enforcement.



Murphy told the board the program doesn’t cost them anything to participate in. He said the grant opportunity comes up from time to time and they receive a certain amount of money. Murphy says the Office of Highway Safety Planning keeps statistics on area roadways and when there’s an increase in crashes or drunk driving or both, money is designated for targeted patrols.



The committee unanimously approved the request.



As it is a reimbursement grant, expenses are incurred and then charged to the grant after the application is approved. Murphy stated that it’s based on hours on the road and the amount is figured in. He said Deputies come in on overtime so they can be dedicated for that particular detail and then that’s just billed back to the grant.