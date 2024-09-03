Sheriff Resigns From LACASA Board After Trump Controversy

September 3, 2024

Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy has resigned from a local non-profit board following controversy surrounding an event featuring former President Donald Trump.



The LACASA Center - a non-profit dedicated to advocating for victims of child abuse, domestic violence, and sexual violence - has accepted Sheriff Murphy’s voluntary resignation from its Board of Directors.



In his notice to the board, Sheriff Murphy said he made this decision because he did not want to cloud the important work LACASA does, given the controversy over his decision to host former President Donald Trump at the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office. The visit has also triggered an ongoing investigation by the Michigan Bureau of Elections. That will determine if any Michigan Campaign Finance Act laws were violated.



Murphy said “As a board member for close to 25 years, I have always been an advocate for LACASA using my time, talents, and money to help where I could. I have never intentionally or unintentionally done anything to hurt the organization, and it’s unfortunate some can’t see that.”



LACASA Board Chair Patricia Claffey says the important work that takes place at the agency continues uninterrupted. She said “For more than 40 years, LACASA has provided a safe and supportive environment for victims and survivors of child abuse, domestic violence, and sexual violence, and a place where they are believed, trusted, and empowered. We thank Sheriff Murphy for his service to our organization, and will continue to work closely with him and his staff as our law enforcement partners.”



LACASA President & CEO Bobette Schrandt said LACASA has worked diligently to cultivate a solid working relationship with local law enforcement, which will continue unchanged. She stressed that LACASA will always keep the voices of victims and survivors at the forefront.



“We are proud of our unwavering commitment to advocate for survivors,” Schrandt said. “We thank Sheriff Murphy for the years he spent on our board, and for recognizing that there is no room for distraction from our critical mission.”



Trump was earlier found liable for sexually assaulting and defaming E. Jean Carroll and has been accused of sexual abuse by multiple women. Trump’s local visit was described as a “press conference”. It forced the closure of the local courts and some county offices.