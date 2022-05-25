Sheriff's Office Encourages Boater Safety This Holiday Weekend

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com



Whether spending time with friends and family or heading out on one of the many area lakes, Livingston County residents are being reminded to play it safe this holiday weekend.



Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy took to social media to offer some Memorial Day messages but also wish everyone a fun and safe holiday weekend.



Murphy asked that people remember to take a moment this weekend in between summer kick-off activities like camping, boating, grilling, and more to recognize the sacrifices of those who gave their lives to establish and protect the country.



Murphy also asked that people take some time to talk to their kids about the significance of the holiday – which he doesn’t think always happens enough.



Given the large number of lakes and bodies of water in the county, Murphy offered some reminders about boating. That includes making sure to travel counter-clockwise, have a fire extinguisher on a vessel if required, and have the basics on board such as personal floatation devices and a tow rope in case the motor goes out.



If out on the road, Murphy to not drink and drive or text and drive, be careful and pay attention.



A link to the video is provided.