Deputies Search for Man Presenting Fake CoinStar Reciepts

August 16, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Local authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man believed to be presenting fake CoinStar receipts.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help in identifying a man who was caught on surveillance video. An image of him and his red pick-up truck were taken on July 19th at the Hartland Kroger store and are posted on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. A link is provided.



Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about any similar incidents of fraudulent CoinStar receipts is asked to contact Analyst Klein at (517) 375-2832 or email him at mklein@livgov.com.