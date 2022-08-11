Applications Being Accepted For LCSO Explorer Program

August 11, 2022

Greg Coburn / news@whmi.com





Applications for a law enforcement training program for young adults are being accepted.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for its Explorer Program which meets on Sundays throughout the year in which they train for the annual state competition competing against posts from around the state.



The Explorer Program is designed for young adults 14-20 years old with an interest in law enforcement. When they aren’t training for competition, the Explorers learn several things related to law enforcement such as K-9 and Bomb Squad Demonstrations, sitting with 911 operators, tours of the Michigan State Police Crime Lab and training facility as well as the Livingston County Jail.



Also, active Explorers are allowed to ride along with a Sheriff’s Deputy. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office. Applicants must be between 14-20 years of age, have a minimum grade point average of 2.0, maintain appropriate school attendance and behavior, have a clean criminal history and be able to pass a background check.



More information is available in the attached release.