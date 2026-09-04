Livingston Sheriff's Deputy Receives 2026 Tom Hagan Regulator / Law Enforcement Person Of The Year Award

September 4, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputy has been honored with the "2026 Tom Hagan Regulator / Law Enforcement Person of the Year Award" by the Michigan Coalition for Reducing Underage Drinking and Prevention Network.



The Livingston County Community Alliance (LCCA) says it is proud to recognize Deputy Tom Stocker of the Livingston County Sheriff's Office on the honor. It said “This award reflects Deputy Stocker's dedication to protecting our community and his collaborative work with community organizations on substance use and prevention efforts”.



The LCCA has worked alongside Deputy Stocker through its alcohol compliance check efforts. It said “His willingness to participate and provide guidance has been an important part of our work to promote responsible alcohol sales and reduce youth access to alcohol”.



Beyond compliance checks, Deputy Stocker is described as “an approachable, responsive member of the community who works readily with partners to address concerns and promote a safer Livingston County”.



The Alliance stressed strong partnerships between law enforcement and community coalitions are essential to creating meaningful, long-term change, and “Deputy Stocker exemplifies what it means to be a community partner — he doesn't simply respond to problems but actively works to prevent them”.



The Livingston County Community Alliance congratulated Deputy Stocker on “this well-deserved recognition and is grateful for his continued partnership and commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of Livingston County residents”.