Applicants Sought For Citizen’s Police Academy

December 20, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Those interested in learning and getting a real-life view of what it’s like to be a Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputy are encouraged to enroll in a program that starts up next year.



Sheriff Mike Murphy cordially invites those interested to participate in the 2026 Citizen’s Police Academy.



The Citizen’s Police Academy is an informational overview for citizens to better understand through education what the Sheriff’s Office has to offer them.



Classes will be once a week for 17 weeks, on Thursdays from 6-8pm.

The Academy will start tentatively on April 16th, 2026 and continue to August 30th, 2026, which will be graduation day. Breaks are possible during certain holidays.



There will be one week that class will take place on a Saturday at the Fowlerville Proving Grounds that will include a block of emergency vehicle operation – which involves driving a patrol car with lights and sirens through a precision course.



Classes will consist of scenario-based applications, a jail tour, Special Units, crime scene investigations, crash investigations, shoot-don't shoot scenarios, and more.



The entire course is free to all Livingston County citizens. Classes are limited to the first 14 participants, ages 18 and up.



Those interested, or who know of someone that is, or have questions, should contact Deputy Ray Marino by email: rmarino@livgov.com or call 517-546-2440 ext: 4351 for an application.



A flyer is attached.