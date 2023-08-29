State Of Emergency Declaration Expanded To Livingston County

August 29, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County is now included under a State of Emergency order to help recovery efforts after severe storms and tornados.



Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a State of Emergency for Livingston, Eaton, and Ingham Counties - as well as the City of South Lyon in Oakland County - after severe storms and seven tornadoes touched down across the state last week. The action marks an expansion of the State of Emergency declared by Governor Whitmer for Monroe and Wayne Counties last Friday.



Governor Whitmer said “I am expanding the state of emergency I declared a few days ago to three more counties and the city of South Lyon so we can continue recovering from the impacts of the powerful storms we faced. This action will ensure we efficiently and effectively distribute state resources to communities in need. We have been through a lot over the last week, but I know we will get through it together. Michiganders are tough and we have each other’s backs.”



Last Thursday, August 24th areas in lower Michigan experienced several storm fronts that brought heavy rain, strong winds, and tornadoes.



As a result, communities across the state experienced road and bridge closures; downed trees and power lines; damage to building structures, embankments, and road surfaces; overwhelmed stormwater and sewer systems; and deposits of silt and debris. Hundreds of homeowners have also reported residential flooding.



Some communities had already been hit hard by other storms that moved through a couple of days prior last Tuesday, overnight into Wednesday.



The storms made the record books as the National Weather Service reported that the most tornadoes were recorded in a single day in August – six tornadoes impacted Southeast Michigan, with seven statewide.



The NWS reported “A surface low tracking through southern Lower Michigan was able to help spawn tornadoes, with an EF-2 developing over northeast Ingham. This tornado weakened and tracked into Livingston County near Fowlerville before dissipating. This 12-mile track tornado was by far the strongest and longest duration one of the day and also resulted in 1 fatality as cars were flipped on I-69 in Ingham County. Short lived-weak QLCS tornadoes spun up over Wayne and northeast Monroe counties as the intense thunderstorm complex exited the state around Midnight. Winds with these tornadoes reached 80-105 mph, but even a few wet micro-burst/straight-line winds produced wind gusts to 90 mph embedded in the line of storms”.



More than 25 vehicles were severely damaged along a stretch of I-96 from Williamston Road to the Livingston County line from a tornado that hit– resulting in at least one confirmed fatality. I-96 was subsequently shut down through Saturday in both directions from Williamston Road to M-52, or Webberville.



As clean-up efforts continue, the declaration of a local state of emergency activates local emergency response and recovery plans.



By requesting a governor’s declaration, those counties have determined local resources are insufficient to address the situation, and state assistance is required to protect the health, safety, and property to lessen or avert the threat of a crisis.



By declaring a state of emergency, Governor Whitmer has made available all state resources in cooperation with local response and recovery efforts in the designated areas. The declaration provides that the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD) will coordinate state efforts.



A link to the full executive order is provided.



Meanwhile, Consumers Energy Media Relations Manager Brian Wheeler told WHMI as of late yesterday, there were 600 customers in Livingston County without power. He said they were confident most would be back on by midnight but did know that some would unfortunately still be waking up today without power as they’re seeing some very severe damage and challenging situations and isolated instances.



Wheeler said Deerfield and Cohoctah Townships were the rough areas where they’re seeing the most challenging cases in Livingston County. He noted the biggest challenge with the storm was its intensity and that it wasn’t just single branches or limbs coming down but entire trees that were uprooted.



Wheeler added that crews have restored power to more than 90% of affected customers, and the remaining cases are just very chaining situations with severe damage. He stressed they really appreciate people’s patience and want power back on for everybody. Wheeler said they continue to work around the clock and – adding they have not released any crews from their system and are working fully-engaged, 24 hours a day to get power back on.