Livingston County Senior Expo Saturday

September 27, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County's largest annual event dedicated to helping seniors and caregivers learn more about the resources available in the area is set this weekend.



The 2024 Livingston County Senior Expo takes place on Saturday from 10am to 3pm at 2/42 Community Church off Grand River in Genoa Township.



Over 50 experts, companies, organizations, and other resources from Livingston County and the surrounding area will be featured.



Organizers anticipate upwards of 500 people will attend and most will also see a performance by Breeda Miller, "Mrs. Kelly's Journey Home," which focuses on being a caregiver. It was made possible through a grant from AgeWays. The performance has been seen at venues across the US and tickets are often $30 or more but it will be free for people attending the event.



Tickets are free. Food and drinks will be available for purchase and if interested, attendees are reminded to bring some cash.



More information is available in the provided link.



An event flyer is also attached.