Salvation Army's Great Pumpkin Classic Car Show Returns

September 9, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An event in Howell Township targeting families and car buffs will support the programs and services of the Salvation Army of Livingston County and volunteers are being sought.



The Great Pumpkin Classic Car Show will be held at the Livingston County Spencer J. Hardy Airport on Saturday, October 2nd. More than 500 registered classic cars are anticipated for the family-friendly event. In addition to all of the vintage wheels, the event features a swap meet, food vendors, music, and a jet flyover. The show is open to all makes, models, and years of vehicles. Free shuttle service is also being offered to and from the Tanger Outlet Center and the Livingston Antique Outlet.



A variety of volunteers are being sought to help out on the day of the event. Volunteer opportunities available include event spectator parking, ringing Red Kettle bells, t-shirt sales, 50/50 raffle sellers, and help at the entrance gate.



Proceeds directly benefit the Salvation Army of Livingston County. In addition to Thanksgiving and Christmas assistance, the local corps provides a wide range of programs and services year-round to those in need in the community including emergency food, utility, and rental assistance.



More information about volunteer opportunities is available in the attachment.