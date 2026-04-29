Livingston RTC Hosting “Bus Driver Try-It-Out Day” Saturday

April 29, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





School Bus Driver Try-It-Out Day is this Saturday.



It’s hosted by The Livingston Regional Transportation Consortium (Livingston RTC) - a partnership of several Livingston County school districts.



Saturday’s event runs from 10am to 1pm - offering community members a hands-on introduction to a rewarding career as a school bus driver.



The event will take place at the Brighton Area Schools Transportation Department, located at 5800 Borderline Dr. in Brighton.



Participants will have the opportunity to get behind the wheel of a school bus in a safe, controlled environment–no commercial driver’s license (CDL) required.



Bus drivers and trainers from across Livingston County will be on-site to answer questions, walk attendees through the CDL training process, and share insights into the day-to-day responsibilities of transporting students.



The event is said to be especially well-suited for parents seeking a schedule aligned with the school calendar and retirees interested in flexible, meaningful part-time work.



“School bus drivers play a critical role in our students’ daily lives,” said Michael Breitenbecher, Executive Director of Transportation for Livingston Educational Service Agency. “This event is a great opportunity for people to explore how they can make a difference while enjoying a schedule that fits their lifestyle.”



Livingston County school districts are currently hiring full-time and substitute bus drivers, as well as transportation assistants, for the upcoming school year.



Positions offer competitive benefits, including a sign-on bonus of up to $5,000, paid CDL training, school-year schedules, paid holidays, retirement benefits, and medical coverage.



For more information about bus driver opportunities in Livingston County, visit the provided link.