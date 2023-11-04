New Livingston County Resource Guide Released

November 4, 2023

A new guide focusing on substance use disorder and mental health resources in Livingston County has been released.



The Livingston County Human Services Collaborative Body (HSCB) works to coordinate health and human services across systems with a mission of ensuring a system of support for community members.



To that end, the Substance Use Disorder Treatment and Prevention Workgroup and the Mental Health Awareness Workgroup of the Body recently partnered to create a new resource guide for Livingston County, focusing on substance use disorders and mental health.



An updated resource guide was a priority for the workgroups after learning there were a total of 24 people who died by overdose and 28 people who died by suicide in Livingston County in 2022. Substance use issues commonly co-occur with mental health issues, but officials say it’s important for the community to know that help is available locally for anyone who may be struggling.



The comprehensive 44-page guide provides contact information for a wide variety of substance use disorder and mental health providers. Additionally, it offers tips on accessing treatment for the first time and information about accessing care for those without health insurance.



HCSB Community Collaborative Planner Amy Johnston said over 3,100 copies have already been distributed to community partner agencies and they’re excited to have “a new comprehensive resource to support our community!”



