Livingston Resident Among Recent MCTI Graduates

September 3, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A ceremony was recently held to honor graduates from the Michigan Career and Technical Institute (MCTI), which included one from Livingston County.



The institute delivers training programs for Michiganders with disabilities, helping to provide them with the credentials they need to access employment and enhance their independence.



On Tuesday the school hosted a student recognition/graduation ceremony at its campus in Plainwell to honor 64 graduating students from the summer school term. Among them was Maurice Coman of Livingston County, who obtained a certificate in Retail Marketing, which is one of 13 technical training programs provided at MCTI, including automotive technology, construction, culinary arts, industrial electronics, and machine technology.



The school is a division of Michigan Rehabilitation Services within the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. It offers a variety of on-campus supports and activities, including sports, housing, and student government.