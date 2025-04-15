Livingston Remains Hot Market for Home Buyers

April 15, 2025

Nik Rajkovic



The median sales price of a single-family home in Livingston County hit $400,000 dollars in March, according to data firm Realcomp.



"Clearly, when you look at average sale prices continuing to creep up in our county, that tells me there's less properties sold at a lower price, and more homes sold at a higher price. That also shows there is still a lot of demand," said Brighton realtor Scott Griffith.



Total home sales year-over-year in March was up 11-percent in Livingston County, though numbers were down in both Washtenaw and Oakland counties.



"Pending sales popped up quite a bit from the previous year, and that's probably because people have started to become accustomed to interest rates being a little higher," Griffith added. "But the erratic nature of the bond market has caused interest rates to go up and down so much, I'm not sure what the impact will be on mortgages, and therefore real estate."



Griffith says many more are still stuck in what's called "rate lock" due to prices and interest rates.



"So long as you have to buy the next house, unless you're moving to a different region in a different market, you're impacted by the same problems you have in both locations," he said.



"You go from a house that you've either paid off or have a lower interest rate on, to a house that's going to have current market rate mortgage, it kind of catches your attention quickly and makes you pause before you move."



Griffith, like other realtors, urges would-be buyers to shore up their credit, secure a letter from your bank and prepare a down payment before making an offer.



However, he warned buyers to be prepared someone may out bid them with cash offer.



Realcomp's latest data is attached below.