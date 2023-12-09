County Residents Can Sign-Up For Free Property Fraud Alert Service

December 9, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County residents are encouraged to sign-up for a new free property fraud alert service.



The Livingston County Register of Deeds Office says it’s making it easier for residents to help protect their most valuable asset - their home.



Through the free Property Fraud Alert service, residents can sign-up to be notified via phone or email if a document is recorded in Livingston County under their name. It can be considered as an early warning system for property owners to stay up-to-date about their property and take appropriate actions if they determine fraudulent activity has taken place.



Chief Deputy Register of Deeds Brandon Barefield said “Having the ability to be notified immediately should a fraudulent or predatory document be recorded against your property is invaluable. The faster something like this is discovered, the faster it can be reported to the authorities and resolved”.



The Property Fraud Alert is a free service provided by the Register of Deeds Office that requires no up-front or monthly fees.



The Office says the best way to stay informed about your property and to protect against property fraud is being proactive, and the service is a great tool for those with aging parents to ensure that their loved ones don’t fall victim to scams or fraud.



Sign-up is said to be easy and fast and offers a little extra peace of mind. People can sign up to three names per phone number or four names per email address, in case they would like multiple people to receive alerts on the same property.



The Office stressed the information provided by residents is kept safe and secure and won’t be used for any reason other than notifying them of recordings.



The Office advised the following on how to sign up; visit the provided link and select “Livingston, MI” from the front page. “Next, follow the Continue prompt, accept the terms, and then enter either your personal information or business information to be monitored. Here is where you’ll select whether you want receive notifications via email or as a phone call. Simply select “Save” when your information is entered, and you’ve signed up for the alert and taken the first step to protecting your home”.



Anyone residents with questions can contact the Register of Deeds Office at (517) 546-0270 or via email at rod@livgov.com.