Livingston Regional Job Fair This Thursday

April 10, 2019

Local job seekers will be able to explore a large variety of employment positions during the 15th annual Livingston Regional job Fair tomorrow.



Michigan Works! Southeast’s Communications Manager Nicole Bell says the job fair will feature over 40 area employers that have active postings and are hiring for various positions. She says jobs range from entry level to software engineers and some require a high school diploma or equivalent, all the way to bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Job seekers will be able to speak directly with representatives from various companies about positions in a variety of fields and attend live workshops. Community organizations offering services to job seekers will also have exhibits. New this year will be some employer cultural videos highlighting what it’s like to work in the different organizations. Bell tells WHMI there is a low unemployment rate in Livingston County and there are a lot of jobs out there. She says they have employers constantly reaching out, asking for help with recruiting talent so the fair is a great way for employers to meet job seekers and connect them with all of the different employment positions they have.



In addition to meeting directly with employers, Bell says they have a new, unique digital workshop that will demonstrate how to effectively job search online using Google and will be facilitated by a Lansing Community College representative. A resume strategies workshop will feature human resource professionals who can perform quick resume reviews and critiques. Then based on their input and advice, Bell says job seekers can visit Michigan Works! Southeast’s Mobile One Stop Center. That’s an RV unit converted into a computer lab where job seekers can make resume changes and then print extra copies for the employers they’re engaging with.



The Livingston Regional Job Fair will take place from 3 to 7pm Thursday at Crystal Gardens Banquet Center in Genoa Township. Bell says attendees should dress for an interview. Pre-registration for the job fair is encouraged but not required and people can just show up. Those who do pre-register and attend will qualify for a door prize raffle. Details can be found through the link and attached press release. (JM)