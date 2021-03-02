17th Annual Livingston Reads Gets Underway

March 2, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Libraries across Livingston County kicked off a program this week that aims to create community through reading.



The 17th Annual Livingston Reads program is running now through April 30th. This year’s book is “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek,” by Kim Michele Richardson. This best-selling novel is inspired by the true and historical blue-skinned people of Kentucky and the Kentucky Pack Horse library service. The story is one of how the written word affects people and one woman’s belief that books can take people everywhere- even home, shared through themes of hope, heartbreak, courage and strength.



Livingston Reads is a “one book, one community” project supported by all 6 of Livingston County’s libraries.



As in previous years, special events have been planned throughout the next 2 months by the libraries as they work to create a community through reading and exploring ideas together. All will be online, mostly through Zoom. The events include book discussions, presentations related to the Kentucky Pack Horse Libraries, and other events on topics related to or adjacent to the themes of the book. On April 8th, the Livingston Libraries will host a virtual author visit with Richardson. She will talk about her book, her writing process, and answer questions from attendees.



For more information on registering for events, along with a complete schedule, visit www.LivingstonReads.org.



(Photos - LivingstonReads.org; Leigh Photography)