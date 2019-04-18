Livingston Reads Arranges Free Movie For County Library Patrons

April 18, 2019

Library patrons from across Livingston County will get a free pass to a movie next weekend in Howell.



A Walk in the Woods, the 1998 humorous travelogue written by Bill Bryson, was chosen as this year’s Livingston Reads community read. The book takes readers on hiking adventure with Bryson down the 2,100-mile uninterrupted Appalachian Trail, and was later adapted into a 2015 movie starring Robert Redford and Nick Nolte.



The movie showing is set for Saturday, April 27th, and is open to patrons of all 6 Livingston County libraries, located in Brighton, Fowlerville, Hamburg, Hartland, Howell, and Pinckney. For more information and a complete list of related-activities, you can use the link below. (JK)