Municipal Moratoriums Next Topic In Local Lunch Series

May 22, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The next event in a lunch series this week will offer insight on municipal moratoriums.



The Livingston County Planning Department’s Brown Bag Lunch Series brings together planning professionals, local governments, and others in an informal setting to share ideas and network.



This Wednesday’s event will feature Kyle O’Meara from the legal firm of Fahey Schultz Burzych Rhodes. O’Meara attended the University of Michigan where he studied public policy and earned his law degree from the Notre Dame Law School in 2018. He’ll be presenting on the topic of municipal moratoriums and offer insight and guidance on how to carefully consider that course of action when important planning and zoning issues are at stake.



Organizers say they look forward to O’Meara sharing his knowledge and expertise on this important topic and how this issue can benefit local communities.



RSVP information is attached.