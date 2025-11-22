Livingston County Wins Prestigious State Planning Award

November 22, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A student-led project has won a prestigious planning excellence award.



Livingston County’s Planning Department announced that its “Livingston County, Michigan: 2025 Sustainable Agriculture, Food Systems, & Rural Environments Plan” won the “Outstanding Undergraduate Student Project Award for the 2025 Planning Excellence Award” by the Michigan Association of Planning (MAP / American Planning Association-Michigan).



The Plan was written by Abby Carrigan, “a talented Intern”, with guidance from the Planning Department staff.



A jury of MAP members reviewed and selected the Plan, stating that “The quality of work by the Michigan State University student intern, Abigail Carrigan, along with support from the Livingston County Planning Department and Geographic Information Systems Department is exceptional.”



After being vetted by scholars and planning professionals from the Plan’s subject areas, the document was formally adopted by the Livingston County Planning Commission.



The Plan’s Visionary Statement is a summary of what compelled the Planning Department to tackle this dynamic issue: “Livingston County envisions a future where agriculture remains a thriving, dynamic cornerstone of our economy and character. Rooted in our rich history and supported by sustainable practices, our community will continue to cultivate a resilient agricultural sector that adapts to modern challenges while preserving the vitality of our farmland for generations to come.”



The topics covered in the new plan served as a major contribution to the 2026 Livingston County Master Plan, which is in the final stages of development.



Residents can stay updated on the work being completed on the Master Plan via the provided link.